JUDAS PRIEST: Album By Album - New Book From MARTIN POPOFF Available In November

Martin Popoff will release his new book, Judas Priest: Album By Album, on November 12 via Motorbooks.

Required reading for any metalhead, this collection of entertaining illustrated conversations spans all of Judas Priest’s studio albums, right up through 2024’s Invincible Shield.

In Judas Priest: Album By Album, prolific rock journalist Martin Popoff pays tribute to Judas Priest’s discography through a series of in-depth and fascinating conversations about all 19 of the legendary British heavy metal band’s studio albums. Inside, Popoff gathers together musicians and metal journalists who offer insights, opinions, and anecdotes about each release.

The interviewees include names like Slash (Guns N' Roses), Marty Friedman (Megadeth), Charlie Benante (Anthrax), Todd La Torre (Queensryche), Bobby Ellsworth (Overkill), and more. Popoff also includes sidebars that provide complete track listings, details on album personnel, and information on where and when the albums were recorded.

Richly illustrated with thoughtfully curated performance and offstage photography, as well as rare memorabilia, the conversations comprise a unique historical overview of the band, covering:



- Legendary guitarists K. K. Downing and Glenn Tipton

- The work of iconic lead singer Rob Halford

- The roles of various producers in the band’s discography

- Mega tours undertaken in support of the LPs

- And much more—even controversies surrounding the band are covered

Reexamine the rich catalog of these metal masters with this entertaining and insightful album-by-album exploration.