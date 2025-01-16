JUDAS PRIEST Bassist IAN HILL Talks Early Musical Influences - "I Was A Massive CREAM Fan, And One Of My Biggest Regrets Is I Never Got To See Them Live"; Video

In the video below, Judas Priest bassist, Ian Hill, joins Matt Pinfield for the new episode of New & Approved.

Hill and Pinfield discuss Judas Priest's latest album Invincible Shield, the band's upcoming tour, Priest's first American tour and other stories from the early days, his greatest inspirations, and much more.

Asked to talk about bassists and bands that influenced him, and the first live show he attended, Hill reveals, "Back then you had huge artists, you had Pink Floyd, you had Cream, you had all of these immense artists. And they'd all come through and play your local town hall, that was the scene in Britain at the time, you know, there wasn't great auditoriums, there were town halls, and cinemas maybe, things like that, and theaters. I was always into music, obviously through my Dad, I was brought up listening to music all the time."

Hill adds, "The first live show I think I went to, there was a great club called Mother's in the Birmingham area, and I think it might have been John Mayall's Blues Breakers. It wasn't with Eric Clapton, 'cause he'd already left, he'd gone on. I think it was with Mick Taylor... no it wasn't, it was Peter Green. I was only young, I probably shouldn't have been there. I think that was the first show. When Greeny left, obviously he formed the first Fleetwood Mac, and I became a big fan of those. I was a big Cream fan, a massive Cream fan, and one of my biggest regrets is I never got to see them live. I got to see all three of them individually."

Check out the full interview below:

Earlier this month, Judas Priest shared a visualizer for "Clarionissa", the intro for their Invincvible Shield tour. Check it out below.

Current Judas Priest 2025 European tour dates are listed below. Check judaspriest.com for the band's complete tour itinerary and ticket links.

June

14 - Hamar, Norway - Tjuvholmen Kro

17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

18 - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany - Hessentag Festival

July

1 - Ferrara, Italy - Ferrara Summer Festival

3 - Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

7 - Łódź, Poland - Atlas Arena

10 - Rättvik, Sweden - Dalhalla

13 - München, Germany - Olympiahalle

15 - Carcassonne, France - Festival de Carcassonne

17 - Sion, Switzerland - Sion Sous Les Étoiles

19 - Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

20 - Oberhausen, Germany - Rudolf Weber-Arena

23 - Scarborough, England - Scarborough Open Air Theatre

25 - London, England - The O2