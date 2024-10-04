JUDAS PRIEST Bassist IAN HILL - "There's No Plans To Announce Retirement Yet"; Video

On the new edition of Chris Akin Presents..., Chris sits down with Judas Priest bassist, Ian Hill. Hill discusses the current Invincible Shield tour and how the band adapted when Richie Faulkner and Andy Sneap joined. He shares insights on whether the band has ever regretted any of their releases. The conversation also touches on upcoming touring plans and the possibility of retirement. Dive into this deep and revealing interview with one of heavy metal’s legendary figures.

Asked if Invincible Shield will be the band's final album and tour, Hill responds, "I doubt it. We know we're not getting any younger, well, Rob and myself anyways, we're not spring chickens anymore. We know that there will be a time when we can't do it. I think the yardstick is going to be whether we can... if the performances start to dip is some way, and we're not being as confident, or as, I don't know... if things change for the worse, even perceptibly, it's time to start thinking about it. But there's no plans for that yet. As I said, the tour now is going off into next year, and we'll get to the end of next summer when we finish the third European leg, and then we'll see where we go from there, whether we do another record, whether we continue to tour. We'll know more of that when the tour is finished. But there's no plans to announce retirement yet."

Currently the second leg of their Invincible Shield North American Tour, Judas Priest recently shared an official live video for "Riding On The Wind". Check it out below.

