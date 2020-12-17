JUDAS PRIEST Frontman ROB HALFORD Catches The Christmas Spirit

December 17, 2020, 34 minutes ago

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford took to social media, donning a Santa Claus outfit, in support of the Christmas gear available in his official online shop.

Featured products include various formats of the Celestial album, a knitted Christmas sweater, a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle, and a candle. Shop now at this location.


Upon the arrival of Celestial last year, Rob said: “I think the holidays for any family are a mixture of fun and excitement and apprehension of the whole event. The magic of it more than anything else. It’s just a beautiful time of year - which a lot of us wish would be for every day of the year. It’s a beautiful thing as far as bringing families together. So, what better way to celebrate it than with your family, friends...and music. You must have music at Christmas time.”



