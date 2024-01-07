JUDAS PRIEST Frontman ROB HALFORD Celebrates 38 Years Of Sobriety - "I'm Lifted Up And Grateful For Every Moment I Live With You All" (Video)

On January 6th, Judas Priest frontman celebrated 38 years of sobriety. He shared avideo message with the fans via Instagram, which can be viewed below.

Halford: "Hello, everyone. One day at a time for 38 years. Thank you, higher power, family, friends, metal maniacs, my sponsor Bob for gifting me these commemorative coins I treasure. Each one of you make this sober birthday happen. Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow is uncharted. Today is all that matters. Prayer, self-inventory, amending, holding out your hand... the simple things in life mean the most.

To those of us on this same path we walk together, keep walking. To you who may be ready to take the first step, there's a wonderful new life of unconditional blessings filled with love and acceptance waiting for you with open arms. I'm lifted up and grateful for every moment I live with you all.

Thanks again, everyone. I love you very much."

Judas Priest's new studio album, Invincible Shield, is due for release on March 8. Pre-order here.

Over the past 50 years Judas Priest have sold over 50 million albums worldwide and headlined the world’s biggest stadiums. With their evolving music and live performances also came a powerful unique identity, a look which has both defined the group and influenced future generations of metal bands the world over. With each year the Judas Priest legend continues to grow; 2022 saw them inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and complete a sold-out rescheduled world tour in support of their 50th Anniversary. As we roll into 2024, Judas Priest continue to retain their crown as one of the biggest and best bands in the world.

Tracklisting:

"Panic Attack"

"The Serpent And The King"

"Invincible Shield"

"Devil In Disguise"

"Crown Of Thorns"

"As God Is My Witness"

"Trial By Fire"

"Escape From Reality"

"Sons Of Thunder"

"Giants In The Sky"

"Trial By Fire" video:

"Trial By Fire" lyric video:

“Panic Attack” lyric video:

Invincible Shield album trailer: