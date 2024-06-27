JUDAS PRIEST Frontman ROB HALFORD Looks Back On His Drinking And Drugging Days - "I'm So Happy I Left That Place Behind" (Video)

In the AXS TV clip below, Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford meets up with Sammy Hagar to catch up on the old days and talk about what it's like being a screamer in a band. Then Sammy performs with Matt Sorum and Kings of Chaos.

Halford: "When I look at myself on old Priest stuff from my drinking and drugging days, I know when I'm going off stage that I'm doing a line between songs. What the hell was I doing? I was on my downward spiral, and I was doing that to get through a show. It kind of fills me with a bit of regret and remorse. My performance, as I hear it, wasn't greatly affected, but mentally I'm so happy to have left that place behind."

Halford joined Planet Rock’s Mark Jeeves back in April to talk through Judas Priest’s new album Invincible Shield – going track-by-track through the album, lyrical topics, putting together the tracklisting, and how Priest has always been an “album band”.

Judas Priest brought the US leg of their Invincible Shield tour to the Santander Arena in Reading, PA on April 21. Front row fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Panic Attack"

"You've Got Another Thing Comin'"

"Rapid Fire"

"Breaking The Law"

"Lightning Strike"

"Love Bites"

"Devil's Child"

"Saints In Hell"

"Crown Of Horns"

"Sinner"

"Turbo Lover"

"Invincible Shield"

"Victim Of Changes"

"The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown)" (Fleetwood Mac cover)

"Painkiller"

Encore:

"The Hellion"

"Electric Eye"

"Hell Bent For Leather"

"Living After Midnight"

