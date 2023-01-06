JUDAS PRIEST Frontman ROB HALFORD Marks 37th Year Of Sobriety - "None Of This Is Easy, And It Wasn't Meant To Be"; Video

Judas Priest singer, Rob Halford, has marked his 37th year of sobriety, sharing a video message via social media.

Says Halford: "Hello, everyone. Today marks my 37th year of my sober life, one day at a time. When I look at this commemorative coin, I'm full of love for my higher power and grateful to you, because having you in my life helps me maintain my focus making the best I can in all areas of metal, as well as trying to be a better person by taking a daily inventory.

"I believe we never stop growing and searching to find ways to do anything that improves not only our lives but also for all those we love. None of this is easy, and it wasn't meant to be. We constantly have to work and dig deep into every aspect of ourselves to stay clean and sober.

"To those of you on this same journey, I send my unconditional love. And to those of you who are about to begin, please take that first step into your new life. I love you."

