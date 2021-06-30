JUDAS PRIEST Frontman ROB HALFORD On Guitarist GLENN TIPTON Stepping Down, Inviting ANDY SNEAP To Replace Him On Tour - "That Was A Really Beautiful Act Of Selflessness"

Guesting on Metal Pilgrim, Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford discussed the band's forthcoming new album and when it will be out. He also shared an update on Glenn Tipton's health and how far Tipton and Richie Faulkner are in the writing process, as well as sharing the first reaction on the new Judas Priest songs. Halford also discussed Judas Priest's 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour Anniversary, offered some insight on the potential setlist and what to expect from the stage production.

Halford on Glenn Tipton's involvement on the new album:

"Obviously, he plays guitar differently now because he's got this thing in his life - Parkinson's - that he battles daily, but he's never let that diminish him. He's able to construct songs in a way that makes his input as valuable as it ever was, so I know for a fact he's been building his own bunches of ideas, and Richie's up in Nashville doing the same thing. Glenn is still actively involved with Judas Priest, a hundred percent. Andy (Sneap / producer, touring guitarist) is still standing in that spot for Glenn, with Glenn's blessing. It's pretty much a given, and my gratitude to Andy; it couldn't have happened in a better way, if you wanna try and make something good out of it. It was a really important day when Glenn said, 'I think it's probably best if I step to the side and maybe we should let Andy come in.' That was just a really beautiful act of selflessness."

Judas Priest will finally get the opportunity to celebrate their 50th anniversary this year with the launch of a North American tour this fall. The 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour will also feature Sabaton as openers and is being fuelled by the highest charting album of Priest’s career, Firepower, which peaked at #5 on the Billboard 200.

Produced by Live Nation, the North American tour - which will run throughout September (kicking off on September 8 in Reading, PA) and November (concluding on November 5 in Hamilton, Ontario), will feature a variety of special effects, which will undoubtedly enhance the might of Priest’s metal.

Tickets for the newly announced dates went on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 AM, local time, here. Tickets for the previously announced tour dates are available now.

“Defending the heavy metal faith for fifty years, the Priest is back!” - Rob Halford

“Time to don the leather and studs and roll out the Priest Machine - celebrating our 50 Heavy Metal Years!!” - Glenn Tipton

“After the horrific year of restrictions we’ve all had to endure, what better place to break free, than the land of the free - the USA!” - Ian Hill

Judas Priest originally formed in 1970 in Birmingham, England (an area that many feel birthed heavy metal). The original nucleus of musicians would go on to change the face of heavy metal. Throughout the 70's Priest were responsible for helping trail blaze metal with such classic offerings as Sad Wings Of Destiny (1976) Sin After Sin (1977) and Hell Bent For Leather (1978) as well as one of the genre’s top live recordings Unleashed In The East (1979) among others.

It was during the 80's that Priest conquered the world, becoming a global arena headliner on the strength of such all-time classics as British Steel’(1980) and Screaming For Vengeance (1982), as well as being one of the first metal bands to be embraced by the then-burgeoning MTV, plus performing at some of the decades biggest concerts (1980’s Monsters of Rock, 1983’s US Festival, and 1985’s Live Aid) and being the first to exclusively wear leather and studs - a look that began during this era and would eventually be embraced by metal heads throughout the world. Priest’s success continued throughout the 90's and beyond with the addition of drummer Scott Travis, as evidenced by such additional stellar offerings as Painkiller (1990), Angel Of Retribution’(2005) and A Touch Of Evil: Live (2009) the latter of which saw Priest win a Grammy Award for a killer rendition of the classic "Dissident Aggressor".

In 2011 new guitarist Richie Faulkner came in to replace the previous guitarist who had left in 2010 - the move seemed to have reinvigorated the band, as evidenced by a show-stealing performance on the American Idol TV program that also served as Faulkner's debut performance with the band (also in 2011 was the release of a new compilation The Chosen Few which included Priest classics selected by some of metal's biggest names) and the Epitaph concert DVD in 2013.

Priest’s next studio effort would arrive in 2014 Redeemer Of Souls which was supported by another strong tour. In 2017 (and again in 2019) Judas Priest received a nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and got ready to unleash their latest studio album Firepower (produced by Andy Sneap and Tom Allom) which received global success and critical acclaim. In 2020, a fully official and authorized photographic book, Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years, was issued.

Few rock or metal acts remain as much of a must-see live attraction as Judas Priest. Having been forced off the road for over a year, Priest will soon make a most-welcomed return to metalheads coast to coast, with the 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour.

Tour dates:

September

8 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena*

9 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*+

11 - Orlando, FL - Central Florida Fairgrounds^#

13 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

14 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater*

16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena*

17 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre^

19 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre*

20 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre*

22 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre^

23 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory*

25 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

26 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival^#

29 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom^

30 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center*

October

2 - Everett, WA - Angel Of The Winds Arena*

3 - Portland, OR - Moda Center*

5 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater^

6 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater^

8 - Las Vegas, NV - Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood

9 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

12 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum^

13 - Cedar Park, TX - HEB Center Cedar Park^

15 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

16 - Oklahoma City OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre^

19 - Independence,, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena*

21 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium*

22 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

24 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum*

25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met*

27 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center*

28 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

30 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand Theater^

31 - Lowell, MA - Tsongas Center At UMass Lowell*

November

2 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre*

4 - Laval, QC - Place Bell*

5 - Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Centre*

* - new show

^ - not a Live Nation event

# - festival date

+ - Sabaton not support on this date; support is TBD