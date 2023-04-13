JUDAS PRIEST Frontman ROB HALFORD, ROLLING STONES Guitarist RONNIE WOOD, Album Artist RODNEY MATTHEWS Design Limited Edition T-Shirts For Planet Rock's Cash For Kids Charity

Planet Rock has revealed that Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford, Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, and esteemed album artwork artist Rodney Matthews have all designed exclusive T-shirts to raise money for Planet Rock’s official charity Cash For Kids.

Cash for Kids is a grant-giving charity supporting young children and young people affected by poverty, abuse, neglect, life-limiting illness and those who have additional needs.

Rob Halford’s T-shirt features a heavy metal cactus throwing the Sign of the Horns alongside his signature, while Ronnie Wood’s is emblazoned with an aesthetically pleasing abstract guitar design.

Fantasy artist Rodney Matthews’ T-shirt features a quartet of rock n’ roll rats playing their instruments (including a drum kit emblazoned with the Planet Rock and Cash for Kids logo) amidst a futuristic landscape.

The back of all three T-shirts have the Planet Rock and Cash for Kids logos on them.

All three limited-edition T-shirts are available to purchase through the Planet Rock shop for two weeks only from Thursday 13th April to the end of Cash for Kids Day at 11.59pm on Thursday 27th April 2023.

