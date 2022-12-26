JUDAS PRIEST Frontman ROB HALFORD Sends Christmas Greetings To Ukranian Metal Fans (Video)

Judas Preist frontman Rob Halford has sent Christmas greetings to all Ukrainian Heavy Metal maniacs. Check it out below.

Judas Priest's 50 Heavy Metal Years tour landed at at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan on October 21. YouTube channel addresses has uploaded 4K video of the full concert, which can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Electric Eye"

"Riding On The Wind"

"You've Got Another Thing Comin'"

"Jawbreaker"

"Firepower"

"Never The Heroes"

"Beyond The Realms Of Death"

"Judas Rising"

"Heading Out To The Highway"

"Genocide"

"Steeler"

"Between The Hammer And The Anvil"

"Halls Of Valhalla"

"The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown)"

"Screaming For Vengeance"

Encore:

"Hell Bent For Leather"

"Breaking The Law"

"Living After Midnight"

Judas Priest perform next on December 18 at Knotfest Brasil 2022 in São Paulo. Find the band's tour itinerary here.

Judas Priest were recently presented with a special plaque commemorating an incredible 50 years in music and over 50 million album sales worldwide. The presentation was made on the eve of the band’s induction in to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in Los Angeles last month.

Pictured above with the band, left to right are: Jo Kalli (Sony Music UK), Scott Carter (Sony Music US), Jayne Andrews (Manager), Michael Closter and Scott Rubin (Reach Music Publishing).

Over the past 50 Years Judas Priest’s music has come to define the metal genre with benchmark albums that have sold in their millions globally and sold out tours that have seen them headline the world’s biggest stadiums. With their evolving music and live performances also came a powerful unique identity - a look which has both defined the group and influenced future generations of metal bands.