JUDAS PRIEST Frontman ROB HALFORD Talks Definition Of Heavy Metal - "You Have To Really Be Able To Absorb And Experience It Without Slicing It And Dicing It"

Guesting on SiriusXM's In The Light, Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford revealed what he feels is the definition of heavy metal. Check out the clip below.

Haford: "It's very difficult to say what is metal, because you have to really be able to absorb and experience it without slicing it and dicing it, without super-analyzing the components of a metal song or a metal band or a metal experience. Where I'm from, the roots of heavy metal, the people often reference Judas Priest as being one of the originators of the heavy metal sound. It was just that moment where everything got louder. As I often say, in the Spinal Tap moment, everything went to 11, you know. Everything went to 11."

What does metal mean to @judaspriest's Rob Halford? Hear the full interview on 'In the Light' on @siriusxmvolume: https://t.co/O9GiAHRBNG pic.twitter.com/cnyHCffNbW — SiriusXM (@SIRIUSXM) December 19, 2020

Halford's warts and all autobiography, Confess, is available via Hachette Books. A description follows...

Most priests take confessions. This one is giving his.

Rob Halford, front man of global iconic metal band Judas Priest, is a true 'Metal God'. Raised in Britain's hard-working heavy industrial heartland he and his music were forged in the Black Country. Confess, his full autobiography, is an unforgettable rock 'n' roll story - a journey from a Walsall council estate to musical fame via alcoholism, addiction, police cells, ill-starred sexual trysts and bleak personal tragedy, through to rehab, coming out, redemption... and finding love. Now, he is telling his gospel truth.

Told with Halford's trademark self-deprecating, deadpan Black Country humour, Confess is the story of an extraordinary five decades in the music industry. It is also the tale of unlikely encounters with everybody from Superman to Andy Warhol, Madonna, Jack Nicholson and the Queen. More than anything else, it's a celebration of the fire and power of heavy metal.

Rob Halford has decided to Confess. Because it's good for the soul.