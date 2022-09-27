JUDAS PRIEST - New Album Recording Sessions Nearing Completion: "The Main Thing We Have To Do Now Is Vocals"

During a new interview with The Entertainment Outlet, Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner revealed the status of the band's next studio album, which is the long awaited follow-up to 2018's Firepower record.

Faulkner: "We're getting there. The first obstacle was the pandemic, because we couldn't get together and do it as a group. And then, when the pandemic restrictions were lifted, we could go out on tour, so the next obstacle - if you wanna call it that - was the tour. So we had to record bits and pieces in between the tour legs. We've got drums done, we've got guitars done, we've got the bass done. I think the main thing we have to do now is vocals. We've got the US leg of the tour coming up, so Rob's gotta protect his voice and use his voice sparingly before that. Maybe in the New Year we can start working on vocals."

