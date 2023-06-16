JUDAS PRIEST Releases New Shirts Celebrating 15 Years Of Nostradamus

Judas Priest is celebrating the 15th anniversary of their Nostradamus album with three new t-shirts available for purchase at shopjudaspriest.com. Issued on June 16, 2008, Nostradamus is a concept album telling the story of the 16th century prophet, Michel de Nostredame. It’s also the last studio album with guitarist KK Downing.

Nostradamus would reach #11 on the US Billboard 200 and #9 on the Canadian Albums Chart and achieved gold certification (10,000 sales) in Russia.