JUDAS PRIEST Releases New Shirts Celebrating 15 Years Of Nostradamus

June 16, 2023, 15 minutes ago

Judas Priest is celebrating the 15th anniversary of their Nostradamus album with three new t-shirts available for purchase at shopjudaspriest.com. Issued on June 16, 2008, Nostradamus is a concept album telling the story of the 16th century prophet, Michel de Nostredame. It’s also the last studio album with guitarist KK Downing. 

Nostradamus would reach #11 on the US Billboard 200 and #9 on the Canadian Albums Chart and achieved gold certification (10,000 sales) in Russia. 



