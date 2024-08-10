JUDAS PRIEST, ROBERT PLANT, PINK FLOYD, DEEP PURPLE, WHITESNAKE, THIN LIZZY Featured On Folkestone Rock & Roll Wall Of Fame

According to the BBC, a commemorative wall is set to be unveiled celebrating the huge range of acts that have played at a Kent, UK coastal venue.

The Folkestone Rock & Roll Wall of Fame, off The Leas in the town, will feature bands such as Judas Priest, Robert Plant, Pink Floyd, Deep Purple, Whitesnake and Thin Lizzy among many others. The unveiling on Saturday will be attended by musicians past and present who have a link with the town, including Pink Floyd who performed at Leas Cliff Hall in April 1969.

Inspired by the Cavern Club’s wall of fame in Liverpool, this first phase on Saturday will see the unveiling of the first 50 names in Folkestone.

