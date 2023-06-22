JUDAS PRIEST's RICHIE FAULKNER Demos Gibson Custom Flying V Custom Electric Guitar; Video

When Richie Faulkner joined Judas Priest in 2011, he was credited by critics and bandmates with rejuvenating the metal titans' sound and spirit.

Representing the fretboard wizard's elegant weapon of choice, the Gibson Richie Faulkner Flying V Custom is a tricked-out metal machine built to storm the halls of Valhalla. This solidbody electric guitar boasts a classic "V"-shaped mahogany body, with an eye-popping finish, a contrasting double pickguard, and wicked-looking multi-ply binding. Its mahogany neck sports a custom profile primed for performance, along with a lightning-fast, ruler-flat 12-inch-radius fingerboard with mother-of-pearl inlays.

Of course, this axe packs plenty of metal-fueled firepower, thanks to a set of signature EMG active humbuckers. You also get a Floyd Rose tremolo for rock-solid pitch pyrotechnics and ultra-stable Grover tuning machines. If you want to fly like "The Falcon," the Richie Faulkner Flying V Custom is ready for takeoff.

