JUDAS PRIEST's ROB HALFORD - "I’ve Never Been Afraid Of Death, It Doesn’t Bother Me In The Least"

In a new interview with Louder Sound, Judas Priest frontman, Rob Halford, shares his wisdom on death, Dolly Parton and surviving disco. The following is an excerpt from the interview, under the heading, "Heavy Metal Is Immortal, Its Creators Are Not"...

“Over the last few weeks I’ve been thinking about this," says Halford. "I’m 72 this year, and you realize quickly that 72 isn’t that far from 80, especially when so much of our world revolves around three-year cycles that come up around albums. So honestly, I’ve only got a couple of those cycles left. You really have to think about how you can cope with that reality - I’ve never been afraid of death, it doesn’t bother me in the least, but what I do have to find peace with is that being able to do the thing I love will come to an end, and that does make you want to live forever.”

Read the full interview with Halford at LouderSound.com.

Judas Priest have announced "Metal Masters 2024" tour dates for Europe. They'll be joined by special guests Saxon and Uriah Heep for the dates, with Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons appearing on the date in Milan, Italy.

Tour dates:

March

24 - Festhalle - Frankfurt, Germany

25 - Olympiahalle - Munich, Germany

27 - Westfallenhalle - Dortmund, Germany

29 - 02 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic

30 - Tauron Arena - Krakow, Poland

April

1 - Stadthalle - Vienna, Austria

3 - St Jakobshalle - Basel, Switzerland

5 - Halle Tony-Garnier - Lyon, France

6 - Mediolanum Forum - Milan, Italy

8 - Zenith - Paris, France

Judas Priest previously announced dates for the UK and Ireland, also with special guests Saxon and Uriah Heep.

UK/Ireland dates:

March

11 - Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro

13 - Leeds, England - First Direct Arena

15 - Dublin, Ireland - 2 Arena

17 - Bournemouth, England - International Arena

19 - Birmingham, England - Resorts World Arena

21 - London, England - OVO Arena Wembley