JUDAS PRIEST's ROB HALFORD Says Invincible Shield Album "Is In Its Own Lane On The Heavy Metal Highway"

Judas Priest will release their new album, Invincible Shield, this Friday, March 8. In a new interview with Forbes, frontman Rob Halford says that the band has always been aware of trying to hit a different mark with each new record, and Invincible Shield is no different.

“We've said for as long as I can remember that we make these records to truly represent who we are and what we're about at this specific moment in time," says Halford. "Invincible Shield is in its own lane on the heavy metal highway. And much like a lot of us, we avoid replication. We're not a formula band. With Priest, we blew the doors off the rules of heavy metal.”

Read the full interview at Forbes.com.

Over the past 50 years Judas Priest have sold over 50 million albums worldwide and headlined the world’s biggest stages. With their evolving music and live performances also came a powerful unique identity, a look which has both defined the group and influenced future generations of metal bands the world over. With each year, the Judas Priest legend continues to grow; 2022 saw them inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and complete a sold-out rescheduled world tour in support of their 50th Anniversary. As we roll into 2024, Judas Priest continue to retain their crown as one of the biggest and best British bands in the world.

Invincible Shield can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Panic Attack"

"The Serpent And The King"

"Invincible Shield"

"Devil In Disguise"

"Crown Of Horns"

"As God Is My Witness"

"Trial By Fire"

"Escape From Reality"

"Sons Of Thunder"

"Giants In The Sky"

"Crown Of Horns" lyric video:

"Panic Attack" video:

"Trial By Fire" video:

"Trial By Fire" lyric video:

“Panic Attack” lyric video:

Invincible Shield album trailer:

There will be a global album listening party for Judas Priest's latest metal masterpiece, Invincible Shield, on Thursday, March 7 at various metal bars in 30 cities around the world. See list below - and check your local metal bar for exact time and details, many of which will also be offering giveaways and custom Judas Priest-themed cocktails for their event.

If you live near Daytona Beach, you will be able to experience a special Judas Priest pop-up shop on Saturday, March 9 from 3-5 PM at Atlantic Sounds, which will be operating out of a custom Judas Priest military combat truck – “an invincible shield on wheels” – playing the album to the 500K+ attendees at Daytona Bike Week. Harley Davidson will be leading a 100-biker brigade from Orlando to Daytona at 9 AM, ET.

Fans can also find the truck and brigade at the Daytona International Speedway for a special parade lap at 12 PM, ET before the Daytona 200. Come celebrate the release of Invincible Shield with your fellow headbangers!

Invincible Shield listening parties happening at these fine metal bars:

Aachen, Germany - Schlüsselloch

Atlanta, GA - Boggs Social

Augsburg, Germany - Spectrum

Austin, TX - The Lost Well

Bangor, ME - Geno’s Rock Club

Berlin, Germany – Halford

Brooklyn, NY - Rocka Rolla

Buenos Aires, Argentina – Strummer Bar

Chicago, IL - Liar’s Club

Denver, CO – Trve Brewing

Houston, TX - Brash Brewing

Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle

London, UK - The Black Heart

Los Angeles, CA - Rainbow Bar & Grill

Magdeburg, Germany - Flowerpower

Mepen, Germany - Alte Wäscherei

Milan, Italy - Headbanger’s Pub

Montreal, QC - Mutoïde Microbrasserie

Nersingen, Germany - Rocks

Orlando, FL - Dirty Laundry

Paris, France - Dr. Feelgood’s

Providence, RI - The Scurvy Dog

Richmond, VA - Cobra Cabana

San Antonio, TX - Bonds 007

St. Louis, MO - Headless Bat

Stockholm, Sweden - Garlic & Shots

Toronto, ON - Bovine Sex Club

Uetze, Germany (Hanover) - Farmer’s Inn

Vienna, Austria - U4 Club

Washington, DC - Slash Run

Judas Priest will also delight fans with a world tour this year, the UK leg kicks off in Glasgow on March 11 before taking on North America in April and May. See below for full North American tour routing and head to judaspriestinvincibleshield.com for tickets.

Tour dates:

April

18 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

9 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

21 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

24 - Bangor, ME - Cross Insurance Center

25 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

27 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Center*

28 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River

May

1 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre

2 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

4 - Kalamazoo, MI - Wings Event Center*

5 - Maryland Heights, MO - St Louis Music Park

7 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Propst Arena*

9 - Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville^

11 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

12 - Mobile, AL - Mobile Civic Center Arena*

14 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

16 - Columbus, OH - Historic Crew Stadium ^

17 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center*

19 - Washington, DC -The Theater at MGM National Harbor

21 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

22 - Syracuse, NY - Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview

* Not a Live Nation Date

^ Festival Performance