JUDAS PRIEST's ROB HALFORD - "We're All Massive RUSH Fans... We Love That Band"; Video

In the new video below, LifeMinute.tv Editor-In-Chief, Joann Butler, speaks to Judas Priest frontman, Rob Halford, about the band's latest studio album, Invincible Shield, and more.

When Joann tells Rob that the the first song on the album ("Panic Attack") reminded her a little bit of Rush, Halford responds, "Hey, that's so cool that you picked up on that, you know. When Richie (Faulkner) sent me some of the files, I thought of two things. I thought of the Turbo album, because it has a little bit of a synthesizer reference, guitar synth reference to the Turbo album. And I also thought of 'Tom Sawyer', so and I thought, 'can we do this?' Hey, we're all massive Rush fans. We love that band. So, if it's a little bit of an homage, and a bit of a tinge of a reference, hey that's good. You do whatever you need to do to get the best moments out of a song."

Watch the full interview below: