JUDAS PRIEST's Scott Travis Says SABATON's "Drum Riser Is Probably One Of The Coolest I've Ever Seen"
October 3, 2024, an hour ago
Ahead of Judas Priest's October 6 show at Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington, drummer Scott Travis spoke with Inlander about the band's latest album, Invincible Shield, and their current support act, Sabaton.
Asked how it's been, How's sharing the stage with Sabaton, Scott reveals, "They're great guys, and we get along with them personally, which is important. The camaraderie is great. Their stage set is awesome. I won't give it away, but their drum riser is probably one of the coolest I've ever seen. They go over well, and even if some people in the audience haven't heard them before, they always get a good reception."
Read the full Q&A at Inlander.com.
Currently the second leg of their Invincible Shield North American Tour, Judas Priest recently shared an official live video for "Riding On The Wind". Check it out below.
Upcoming Judas Priest live dates are listed below.
October
3 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
5 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center
6 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
9 - Everett, WA - Angel of the Winds Arena
10 - Portland, OR - Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds
12 - Sacramento, CA - After Shock Festival^
13 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino*
15 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater
16 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
18 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
20 - Loveland, CO - Blue Arena
22 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
24 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
26 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
* Not A Live Nation Date
^ Festival Date