JUDAS PRIEST Say K.K. DOWNING "Deserves To Be There Along With The Rest Of Us" If They're Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation announced the nominees for 2022 induction earlier this week, among them are Judas Priest.

If induction happens, Rob Halford and Ian Hill both say they’ll be happy to stand alongside founding guitarist K.K.Downing, who parted ways with the band acrimoniously in 2011 and now leads his own band, K.K.’s Priest.

“It’s not a problem to us, no,” Hill tells Billboard. “Ken was an integral part of this band for a very, very long time. He deserves to be there along with the rest of us.”

Halford predicts that, “It won’t be as awkward as Ace and Peter [with KISS]. I don’t think it’ll be awkward at all. I think you have to let all of that go because it’s the night that matters. It’s the moment that matters - but, again, the proverbial saying, we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.”

Earlier this week, Judas Priest issued the following message:

"As Judas Priest continues to celebrate our ongoing 50th Anniversary, we are amped for this 2022 RRHOF nomination and we know our Metal Maniacs will dominate daily online voting till April 29th to forge more Heavy Metal into the hallowed halls! You can vote every day at ote.rockhall.com/ until April 29th. Voting is capped at one ballot, per day."

The 17 nominees for 2022 inductioninclude: Dolly Parton, MC5, Duran Duran, A Tribe Called Quest, Dionne Warwick, Judas Priest, Devo, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar, Fela Kuti, Carly Simon, Beck, Eminem, Eurythmics, Kate Bush, Rage Against The Machine, and New York Dolls. Vote now at rockhall.com.

(Photo - Mark Gromen)