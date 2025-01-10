JUDAS PRIEST Share "Clarionissa" Invincible Shield Tour Intro Visualizer
January 10, 2025, 5 minutes ago
Judas Priest have shared a visualizer for "Clarionissa", the intro for their Invincvible Shield tour. Check it out below.
Current Judas Priest 2025 European tour dates are listed below. Check judaspriest.com for the band's complete tour itinerary and ticket links.
June
14 - Hamar, Norway - Tjuvholmen Kro
17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle
18 - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany - Hessentag Festival
July
1 - Ferrara, Italy - Ferrara Summer Festival
3 - Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
7 - Łódź, Poland - Atlas Arena
10 - Rättvik, Sweden - Dalhalla
13 - München, Germany - Olympiahalle
15 - Carcassonne, France - Festival de Carcassonne
17 - Sion, Switzerland - Sion Sous Les Étoiles
19 - Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
20 - Oberhausen, Germany - Rudolf Weber-Arena
23 - Scarborough, England - Scarborough Open Air Theatre
25 - London, England - The O2
(Photo - Andy 'Elvis' McGovern)