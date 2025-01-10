JUDAS PRIEST Share "Clarionissa" Invincible Shield Tour Intro Visualizer

Judas Priest have shared a visualizer for "Clarionissa", the intro for their Invincvible Shield tour. Check it out below.

Current Judas Priest 2025 European tour dates are listed below. Check judaspriest.com for the band's complete tour itinerary and ticket links.

June

14 - Hamar, Norway - Tjuvholmen Kro

17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

18 - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany - Hessentag Festival

July

1 - Ferrara, Italy - Ferrara Summer Festival

3 - Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

7 - Łódź, Poland - Atlas Arena

10 - Rättvik, Sweden - Dalhalla

13 - München, Germany - Olympiahalle

15 - Carcassonne, France - Festival de Carcassonne

17 - Sion, Switzerland - Sion Sous Les Étoiles

19 - Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

20 - Oberhausen, Germany - Rudolf Weber-Arena

23 - Scarborough, England - Scarborough Open Air Theatre

25 - London, England - The O2

(Photo - Andy 'Elvis' McGovern)