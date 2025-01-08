JUDAS PRIEST’s Invincible Shield Takes Top Honours On WJCU’s Metal On Metal Listener Poll

Judas Priest's nineteenth studio album, Invincible Shield, was voted the #1 album for 2024 in WJCU's Metal On Metal 41st annual listener poll, which aired live on January 3.

This is the fourth time Judas Priest has taken top honours, tying them with Metallica for the most #1 albums. Past Judas Priest winners were Firepower (2018), Angel Of Retribution (2005) and Painkiller (1990). In addition, Rob Halford's solo album Resurrection won in 2000.

"What more can you say?," says Metal On Metal host Bill Peters. Invincible Shield explodes out of the box with three fast and heavy songs that sets the tone for the rest of this outstanding album. Cleveland metal fans have always loved this band! Their shows back in the 70s on the Stained Class and Hell Bent For Leather tours at the Cleveland Agora are legendary. I was fortunate enough (and old enough!) to attend one of those shows. Cleveland's love for Priest today is stronger than ever! Their last two

albums have dominated our year-end listener poll."

Invincible Shield garnished 12.1% of the 1,754 album votes cast. Saxon's Hell, Fire And Damnation (8%) and Opeth's The Last Will And Testament (4%) were runner-ups. 96 albums were nominated.

WJCU's Metal On Metal Top 25 Albums Of 2024:

1. Judas Priest - Invincible Shield (Epic)

2. Saxon - Hell, Fire And Damnation (Silver Lining)

3. Opeth - The Last Will And Testament (Reigning Phoenix)

4. Fu Manchu - The Return Of Tomorrow (At The Dojo)

5. Bruce Dickinson - The Mandrake Project (Bmg)

6. Powerwolf - Wake Up The Wicked (Napalm)

7. Grand Magus - Sunraven (Nuclear Blast)

8. Deep Purple - =1 (Earmusic)

9. Kerry King - From Hell I Rise (Reigning Phoenix)

10. Satan - Songs In Crimson (Metal Blade)

11. Warlord - Free Spirit Soar (High Roller)

12. Blood Incantation - Absolute Elsewhere (Century Media)

13. Unleash The Archers - Phantoma (Napalm)

14. Bessemer Saints - This Is Bs Too (Bessemer Saints)

15. Accept - Humanoid (Napalm)

16. Lucifer - Lucifer V (Century Media)

17. Rotting Christ - Pro Xristou (Season Of Mist)

18. Flotsam And Jetsam - I Am The Weapon (Afm)

19. Triumpher - Spirit Invictus (No Remorse)

20. Moggs Motel - Moggs Motel (Cleopatra)

21. Unto Others - Never, Neverland (Century Media)

22. Nasty Savage - Jeopardy Room (Fhm)

23. Nightwish - Yesterwynde (Nuclear Blast)

24. Tantrum - No Place For The Wicked (Tantrum)

25. (tie) Riot V - Mean Streets

25. (tie) Early Moods - A Sinner's Past

WJCU’s Metal On Metal can be heard every Friday night from 6:30 to 9:30 PM, ET at 88.7 FM in the Cleveland and Northeast Ohio area. The show is also streamed live worldwide on the WJCU app or at wjcu.org. Peters is now entering his 43rd year of hosting the popular radio show. He was recently honored by being the first inductee into the WJCU College Radio Hall Of Fame.

(Photo - Andy 'Elvis' McGovern)