JULIA AND THE ROOFERS Feat. NECRODEATH Members To Release Debut Album This Week; "Sound Of Evil" Music Video Streaming

Julia And The Roofers is a rock band from the Genoa area in Italy, and the lineup consists of Julia (vocals, bass), Ranza (guitar, sitar, keyboards), and Necrodeath drummer, Peso.

The debut album, The Will Of Evil, will be available digitally on January 7 via Diamonds Prod. A video for the first single "Sound Of Evil", featuring Necrodeath guitarist Pier Gonella and created by created by Morbid Vision, can be seen below.

Cover artwork inspired by “Ophelia” painting by John Everett Millais.

Tracklisting:

"River"

"Summer (Seems So Easy)"

"Sound Of Evil"

"Come To An End"

"Eros & Thanatos"

"The Rope"

"Gardens"

"Down In The Net"

"Bones"

"Sound Of Evil" video: