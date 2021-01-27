JULIET RUIN Release New Single “Cosmic Vertigo”

Hailing from Edmonton, Canada, metallers Juliet Ruin are sharing their next single and second off their forthcoming EP Dark Water scheduled for release in 2021.

Entitled "Cosmic Vertigo", the track is an inspiring and fun continuation of the band diving into heavier, djenty melodic metal. With low tuned guitars and vocals that will certainly shock old fans and draw in new ones as frontwoman Jess’ work in the screaming department is apparent throughout. This EP does not have any backing vocalists as its predecessor due to the massive improvements Jess made in her harsh vocal techniques.

Following the band's 2019 album Old Stardust, Love And Chaos, Juliet Ruin's new EP will offer up a harder-edge, but catchy experience with lyrics that fans can shout in anger, but also lean on with its positive message as a whole.

The band adds:

"This EP was born of the desire among the members to create a recording with what we consider the true lineup after having a member miss out on the OSLAC album. We were originally planning to just do one single but creativity got the best of us and became a four-song EP as the ideas were just unceasing. This is the freshest possible material from our minds with all songs written within 2020."

Juliet Ruin is recommended for anyone who enjoys heavy and melodic metal with powerful vocals, especially those who already have The Agonist, Jinjer, and Killswitch Engage in rotation.

(Photo - Dana Zuk Photography)