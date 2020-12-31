JUNKYARD - Audio Preview Of Two New Songs, “Lifer” And “Last Of A Dying Breed”

"Here we are at the end of a year we didn't expect," says Junkyard, in the final hours of 2020. "Four live shows and a few live-streamed shows, even though more than a few dates got cancelled... but what can ya do?"

"While we mourn a fallen member (bassist Clay Anthony), there were a few 2020 highlights: February with Danko Jones, Monsters of Rock Cruise livestream in June, and the September acoustic livestream. Going 'live' was as much fun for us as it was for you."

"We couldn't have done 2020 without our Management (Status Global Management - World Headquarters), Label (Acetate Records), Booking Agency (Atomic Music Group), Crew (Fitz & Boyles), Merch-Master Bill Hytop and all y'all!"

"Thanks for the support and we WILL see you in 2021 with a brand new single (teaser below) and a few more surprises. Happy 2021!"

Roach, James, Mosher, Muscat & Muzingo