JUNKYARD Shares Video From San Fran Acoustic Performance

“We have acoustic guitars but we’re not gonna sing about our feelings,” jokes Junkyard guitarist Chris Gates, ahead of a special unplugged show alongside vocalist David Roach and guitarist Tim Mosher.

The trio has uploaded footage, filmed by Kenny Sinatra, from their VIP Acoustic Meet & Greet at Anchor Brewing Company in San Francisco, California on March 25, 2023. And yes, that’s Ace Von Johnson of L.A. Guns behind the turntables.

Part 1:

"Misery Loves Company"

"Simple Man"

"Blooze"

"Clean The Dirt"

Part 2:

"Clean The Dirt" (continued)

"Don't Give A Damn"

"Whiskey Bent And Hell Bound" (Hank Williams Jr. cover)

Catch Junkyard live - as a fully electric six-piece band - performing their 1989 self-titled debut album in its entirety, at the following shows:

May

5 - 3Ten Austin City Limits Live - Austin, TX

6 - Three Links Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX

7 - Cooter's Pub - Eagle Pass, TX