JUNKYARD Shares Video From San Fran Acoustic Performance
April 16, 2023, 46 minutes ago
“We have acoustic guitars but we’re not gonna sing about our feelings,” jokes Junkyard guitarist Chris Gates, ahead of a special unplugged show alongside vocalist David Roach and guitarist Tim Mosher.
The trio has uploaded footage, filmed by Kenny Sinatra, from their VIP Acoustic Meet & Greet at Anchor Brewing Company in San Francisco, California on March 25, 2023. And yes, that’s Ace Von Johnson of L.A. Guns behind the turntables.
Part 1:
"Misery Loves Company"
"Simple Man"
"Blooze"
"Clean The Dirt"
Part 2:
"Clean The Dirt" (continued)
"Don't Give A Damn"
"Whiskey Bent And Hell Bound" (Hank Williams Jr. cover)
Catch Junkyard live - as a fully electric six-piece band - performing their 1989 self-titled debut album in its entirety, at the following shows:
May
5 - 3Ten Austin City Limits Live - Austin, TX
6 - Three Links Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX
7 - Cooter's Pub - Eagle Pass, TX