K.K. DOWNING Announces "Solid Rock: The Collector’s Edition" XL-Sized Coffee Table Book - "Join Me As I Look Back Over My Incredible Journey In Rock And Heavy Metal," Says Former JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist

Former Judas Priest guitarist, K.K. Downing, has announced the upcoming release of Solid Rock: The Collector’s Edition, a new XL-sized coffee table book which will be exclusively available from Always Distinctive via their dedicated online store.

Solid Rock: The Collector’s Edition is a special pre-release set of limited editions, only available by pre-order, and includes a limited number of K.K. Downing signed and personalized versions. Only available at metaldefender.co.uk.

A whole host of the greatest rock and metal guitarists ever to plug in an electric guitar are immortalized in Solid Rock, each stunningly represented across a double-page spread, including a full-page vintage image and original design alongside a unique commentary drawn from ‘in-conversation’ sessions with K.K. Downing - Grammy award-winning guitarist and a founding member of metal giants Judas Priest.

K.K.: “Join me as I look back over my incredible journey in rock and heavy metal; it has certainly been an honour and a privilege to meet and gig with so many of the great players in Solid Rock. Without rock and metal, the music we love, our lives would not be what they are today. So many millions of fans also shared this wonderful journey throughout the decades with these great artists; this era may one day be gone but will never be forgotten! It will certainly live on inside Solid Rock. The Collector’s Edition is a wonderful illustrative compilation featuring 75 of these icons that not only played and performed but also composed so many legendary and timeless songs. It is the ultimate memoir and celebration of an era that will always be honoured and revered by us all, for eternity.”

Solid Rock - The Collector’s Editions are scheduled for release on February 28, 2023. Reserve a personalized copy here.