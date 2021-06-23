K.K. DOWNING On Upcoming Debut From KK'S PRIEST - "My Heavy Metal Days Are Far From Over"; Video

KK's Priest, the band featuring former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing, will release their debut album, Sermons Of The Sinner, on August 20.

Downing recently spoke with Sonic Perspectives contributor Rodrigo Altaf about his new band and album, as well as life in Judas Priest. Watch the video below:

With Downing on guitar, KK’s Priest also features ex-Judas Priest member Tim “Ripper” Owens on vocals, who fronted the band for eight years and recorded two studio albums, Jugulator and Demolition, plus two live albums. They are joined by Tony Newton (Voodoo Six) on bass, A.J. Mills (Hostile) on guitar and Sean Elg (DeathRiders/Cage) on drums. Original drummer, Les Binks, unfortunately sustained a wrist injury, but will make special guest live appearances when the band tours.

Pre-order / pre-save options for Sermons Of The Sinner are now available here. An exclusive autographed limited edition silver vinyl LP version with bonus CD is available.

Tracklist:

"Incarnation"

"Hellfire Thunderbolt"

"Sermons Of The Sinner"

"Sacerdote Y Diablo"

"Raise Your Fists"

"Brothers Of The Road"

"Metal Through And Through"

"Wild And Free"

"Hail For The Priest"

"Return Of The Sentinel"

"Sermons Of The Sinner" video:

"Hellfire Thunderbolt" video: