K.K. DOWNING Reveals JUDAS PRIEST Threatened Legal Action Over The Name KK'S PRIEST - "Their Lawyers Sent A Letter To My Record Company"; Video

In a new interview with Rock Hard Greece, K.K. reveals how the band name KK's Priest came about, stating: "What happened was... I heard what the fans are saying, but, I think a lot of fans will understand that I have been a Priest since 1968. I've wanted to be a Priest since '68. I've traversed the road of the evolution of music as we know it today. We went from blues, when I was young, to progressive blues to rock to hard rock to heavy rock to heavy metal. I've been on that journey. So, I believe that I have a right to continue as a Priest, because some of the guys in Priest now, I haven't met them, and they're playing my songs, which is fine. But if they have a right to be a Priest, then I have a right to be a Priest. And I can't start something absolutely new. I can't sound like a new guitar player. I can't write like a new guitar player. So everything I do is gonna be reminiscent of the past to the fans. So, that's what I decided. And I think it's gonna be absolutely fine, I really do. And the face of KK's Priest, and the being, that will evolve, and that will be on the journey with us. There's so much yet to come... there's more videos, more songs coming your way. And there's more albums to come also."

Apparently Judas Priest's management aren't happy with the name KK's Priest. Downing reveals, "Their lawyers sent a letter to my record company, making threats of legal action if I went forward with KK's Priest, so it's already happened." He adds, "But for the moment, nothing happened. I think they made the threat but decided not to follow through with the threat. But they made the threat to try to stop me making the band."

Asked by Rock Hard Greece's Sakis Fragos about what might happen when KK's Priest performs Judas Priest music live, K.K. says (laughing), "They're gonna sound fantastic."

Pre-order / pre-save options for Sermons Of The Sinner are now available here. An exclusive autographed limited edition silver vinyl LP version with bonus CD is available.

Tracklist:

"Incarnation"

"Hellfire Thunderbolt"

"Sermons Of The Sinner"

"Sacerdote Y Diablo"

"Raise Your Fists"

"Brothers Of The Road"

"Metal Through And Through"

"Wild And Free"

"Hail For The Priest"

"Return Of The Sentinel"

"Hellfire Thunderbolt" video:

"Sermons Of The Sinner" video:

With Downing on guitar and "Ripper" on vocals, KK’s Priest also features Tony Newton (Voodoo Six) on bass, A.J. Mills (Hostile) on guitar and Sean Elg (DeathRiders/Cage) on drums. Original drummer, Les Binks, unfortunately sustained a wrist injury, but will make special guest live appearances when the band tours.

KK’s Priest is set to tour worldwide as soon as current restrictions are lifted. Details of touring to be announced.