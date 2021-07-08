K.K. DOWNING Talks Working With Guitarist A.J. MILLS In KK's PRIEST - "It's Gonna Be Very Cool To Play This Stuff, Just As It Was In JUDAS PRIEST"

Max Davallo and Sonic Dorms caught up with former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing to discuss his new band, KK.'s Priest, as well as the 50 year history and evolution of heavy metal, and more. Check out the interview below.

On choosing to add a second guitarist to the KK's Priest line-up

Downing: "We (Judas Priest) were a four-piece back in the day with myself, Rob (Halford / vocals) and Ian (Hill / bass) and John Hinch (drums), and with Al Atkins (vocals) we were a four-piece. It never entered my head, strangely enough (to be the lone guitarist in KK's Priest), but it would have been an option. I could have been the sole guitar player; yes, I could, but obviously I always knew that I would be playing some stuff from the past, and I would want to do that. I still could have done solos for both guitar players; that wouldn't have been a problem, but I'm very, very happy because A.J. (Mills / guitars)... he's great, and we can do all of these cool guitar things together. And when you do some of the stuff that we do, that we've done on the album in quite an abundance, it is fun, and it's gonna be very cool to play this stuff, just as it was in Judas Priest."

KK's Priest, the new project from Downing, will release their debut album, Sermons Of The Sinner, on August 20. Pre-order / pre-save options for Sermons Of The Sinner are now available here. An exclusive autographed limited edition silver vinyl LP version with bonus CD is available.

Tracklist:

"Incarnation"

"Hellfire Thunderbolt"

"Sermons Of The Sinner"

"Sacerdote Y Diablo"

"Raise Your Fists"

"Brothers Of The Road"

"Metal Through And Through"

"Wild And Free"

"Hail For The Priest"

"Return Of The Sentinel"

With Downing on guitar and Tim "Ripper" Owens on vocals, KK’s Priest also features Tony Newton (Voodoo Six) on bass, A.J. Mills (Hostile) on guitar and Sean Elg (DeathRiders/Cage) on drums. Original drummer, Les Binks, unfortunately sustained a wrist injury, but will make special guest live appearances when the band tours.

KK’s Priest is set to tour worldwide as soon as current restrictions are lifted. Details of touring to be announced.