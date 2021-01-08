KALIDIA Streaming New Single “Black Magic”

The Italian melodic power metal band Kalidia will release a re-recorded version of their debut album Lies' Device on February 5 via Inner Wound Recordings. The rerecorded version will be released on CD, limited vinyl and digital.

"Black Magic", the second single from the album can be streamed, below.

Lies' Device was originally released independently in 2014.

Tracklisting:

“The Lost Mariner”

“Hiding From The Sun”

“Dollhouse (Labyrinth Of Thoughts)”

“Reign Of Kalidia”

“Harbinger Of Serenity”

“Black Magic’

“Shadow Will Be Gone”

“Lies’ Device”

“Winged Lords”

“In Black And White”

“Black Magic”:

“The Lost Mariner” lyric video: