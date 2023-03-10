KAMELOT Launch Second Video Trailer For Upcoming Album, The Awakening

Modern heavy symphonic titans, Kamelot, have released a new video trailer for their first full-length in five years, The Awakening, out March 17 via Napalm Records. Watch below:

The Awakening enters the Kamelot legacy as their most massive and diverse offering yet - mixing symphonic, gothic, melodic, progressive and power metal styles while yielding some of the heaviest tracks in the band's history.

Kamelot’s intense brand of ultramodern gothic and symphonic theatricality is amplified further and with more emotionality than ever on The Awakening.

The Awakening embraces enlivening themes that every listener can relate to. Inspiring, engaging lyrics of determination, strength, overcoming personal battles and growth are abound on The Awakening, provoked by extreme societal shifts and the overwhelming realization that we have such a brief time to be true to ourselves and live life to its fullest.

Showcasing the incomparable, stage-seasoned vocal acrobatics of Tommy Karevik and increasingly airtight, renowned technical teamwork of guitarist Thomas Youngblood, drummer Alex Landenburg, keyboardist Oliver Palotai and bassist Sean Tibbetts, Kamelot’s score-like 13th studio album is accented by guest contributions from the likes of Melissa Bonny (Ad Infinitum) and renowned instrumentalists like violinist Florian Janoske and aforementioned cellist Tina Guo.

Guitarist Thomas Youngblood says: "With The Awakening, we have one of our most diverse albums in years. We've fused elements from progressive, power and gothic metal to symphonic and melodic metal on this one. Working with incredible guest artists from around the music industry and having producer Sascha Paeth and Jacob Hansen mixing gave us another step up on overall sound. This album offers everything to KAMELOT fans and also reaches beyond borders to new metal and hard rock legions.”

Tracks honoring Kamelot trademarks like cinematic “The Great Divide” and darkly hopeful eternal farewell to a loved one, “Eventide”, prove that while The Awakening stays true to the aural foundations fans have embraced for decades, equally-addictive outputs like “One More Flag in the Ground” - a radio-ready anthem about overcoming seemingly unbeatable illness and the mental challenges we all face, featuring additional vocal layers from JUNO Award winning musician and producer Brian Howes - showcase a band devoid of sonic stagnancy. Profound compositions are plentiful, like stage-ready, operatic “Opus of the Night (Ghost Requiem)”, which features a hair-raising dual solo from guitarist Thomas Youngblood and guest cellist Tina Guo, as well as epic, synth-laden “New Babylon”, elevated by the dynamic vocal attack of frontman Tommy Karevik and Ad Infinitum’s Melissa Bonny. Further balancing darkness with light, grooving, heartfelt “NightSky” and ode to conquering one’s adversities “My Pantheon (Forevermore)” boast some of the album’s heaviest moments and most complex guitar solos, while pensive hymns such as Celtic-infused “Midsummer’s Eve” and ebbing-and-flowing hymn of cherished memories “Willow” provide necessary balance to an album fittingly primed for spectacular performances to come.

The Awakening features crystal clear modern production helmed by the band and longtime producer Sascha Paeth, plus mixing and mastering by Jacob Hansen of Hansen Studios.

The Awakening will be available in the following formats:

- Digital Album

- CD Digipak

- CD Digipak + Shirt Bundle - Napalm Records exclusive

- 2LP Gatefold Vinyl Black

- 2LP Gatefold Vinyl in Splatter Red + Black - Napalm Records exclusive (European webstore), limited to 500

- 2LP Gatefold in Marbled White + Black - Napalm Records exclusive (North American webstore), limited to 300

- 48p Earbook with 7'' Vinyl Single - Napalm Records exclusive, limited to 500

- Wooden Boxset with Envelope Opener, Flag, Patch and Band Postcard - Napalm Records exclusive, limited to 1000

- Music Cassette - Napalm Records exclusive, limited to 100

Pre-order here.

The Awakening tracklisting:

"Overture" (Intro)

"The Great Divide"

"Eventide"

"One More Flag In The Ground"

"Opus of the Night (Ghost Requiem)"

"Midsummer's Eve"

"Bloodmoon"

"NightSky"

"The Looking Glass"

"New Babylon"

"Willow"

"My Pantheon (Forevermore)"

"Ephemera" (Outro)

"Opus Of The Night (Ghost Requiem)" lyric video:

"One More Flag In The Ground" video:

Trailer:

Kamelot will tour the world in support of The Awakening. See below for their upcoming European Awaken The World Tour dates.

Kamelot Awaken the World Tour Europe - Part 1 (with special guests Myrath, Eleine, League of Distortion)

March

12 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

13 - Lille, France - Splendid

14 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre

17 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

18 - Den Bosch, Netherlands - Mainstage

19 - Brussels, Belgium - La Madeleine

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

22 - Roskilde, Denmark - Gimle

24 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

25 - Gothenburg, Sweden -Trädgårn

26 - Stockholm, Sweden - Berns

29 - Helsinki, Finland - Vanha Ylioppilastalo

31 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone

April

1 - Oulu, Finland - Tapahtumakeskus Tullisali

3 - Tallinn, Estonia - Helitehas

4 - Rīga, Latvia - Melnā Piektdiena

6 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

7 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory

8 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

May

6 - Telaviv, Israel - Reading 3

Spring/Summer Festivals:

May

4 - Karmøygeddon Metal Festival, Norway - Headlining

September

8 - ProgPower USA XXII, USA - Headlining

Kamelot are:

Tommy Karevik - Vocals

Thomas Youngblood - Guitars

Oliver Palotai - Keyboards

Sean Tibbetts - Bass

Alex Landenburg - Drums

(Photo - Nat Enemede)