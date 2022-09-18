KAMELOT Planning US Tour For August / September 2023

Kamelot guitarist Thomas Youngblood recently checked in with the following update:

"Hello KamNation! I hope all is well with you. This time off has been a true test for all of us, but the time off has given us a great opportunity to reconnect with family and friends. We are finishing the new album and planning the next two years of touring; it's going to be awesome. Here are some working song titles, some will remain some will change: 'Bloodmoon', 'Eventide', 'Opus', 'The Great Divide', 'New Babylon', 'Prima', 'Pantheon', and of course there is more."

In a new conversation with a fan on their official Facebook page, Kamelot revealed a US tour is planned for August / September 2023.

Kamelot have announced an exclusive show for Sofia, Bulgaria on Saturday, November 12th. Tickets are on sale now at this location.

ProgPower USA 2023 will take place on September 6th - 9th, 2023 in Atlanta, GA. Tickets for Days 3 and 4 will go on sale Saturday, September 10th, 2022 via Ticketmaster.

The official event poster can be viewed below, with Kamelot and Myrath confirmed as the festival headliners.

Line-up:

Friday – Day 3

Kamelot

Caligula’s Horse

Green Carnation

Ad Infinitum

Wind Rose

Cryptex

Saturday – Day 4

Myrath

Unleash the Archers

Delain

Orbit Culture

Shaman

Poverty’s No Crime

The line-ups for Days 1 and 2 have yet to be confirmed.

Go to the official ProgPower USA website here for more information and updates.