KAMELOT Planning US Tour For August / September 2023
September 18, 2022, an hour ago
Kamelot guitarist Thomas Youngblood recently checked in with the following update:
"Hello KamNation! I hope all is well with you. This time off has been a true test for all of us, but the time off has given us a great opportunity to reconnect with family and friends. We are finishing the new album and planning the next two years of touring; it's going to be awesome. Here are some working song titles, some will remain some will change: 'Bloodmoon', 'Eventide', 'Opus', 'The Great Divide', 'New Babylon', 'Prima', 'Pantheon', and of course there is more."
In a new conversation with a fan on their official Facebook page, Kamelot revealed a US tour is planned for August / September 2023.
Stay tuned for updates.
Kamelot have announced an exclusive show for Sofia, Bulgaria on Saturday, November 12th. Tickets are on sale now at this location.
ProgPower USA 2023 will take place on September 6th - 9th, 2023 in Atlanta, GA. Tickets for Days 3 and 4 will go on sale Saturday, September 10th, 2022 via Ticketmaster.
The official event poster can be viewed below, with Kamelot and Myrath confirmed as the festival headliners.
Line-up:
Friday – Day 3
Kamelot
Caligula’s Horse
Green Carnation
Ad Infinitum
Wind Rose
Cryptex
Saturday – Day 4
Myrath
Unleash the Archers
Delain
Orbit Culture
Shaman
Poverty’s No Crime
The line-ups for Days 1 and 2 have yet to be confirmed.
Go to the official ProgPower USA website here for more information and updates.