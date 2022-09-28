KAMPFAR Release Music Video For New Single "Rekviem"

Norway’s Kampfar have released a music video for their new single, "Rekviem". Watch below.

A message from the band: "What if I told you that I was about to sing you a song? And that this song needed time. What if I told you that this year is my story, and that we will travel through it together, one step at a time? What if I, at the year's beginning, told you that we have a new album for you, and that you wouldn't be able to hear its end before the year nears its final stage? We could have done that, though transparency was never our thing.

The story of 'Til Klovers Takt' is a window into our world. Our present but also our history, in the way that everything you are today, is the sum of all that was before. This album is all that Kampfar ever was, condensed into six distinct pieces of music. The songs collect inspiration from the same places that helped shape albums like 'Mellom Skogkledde Aaser', 'Kvassand Mare'.

The music we're inspired by changes but also stays the same, the surroundings that inspire our creations are the same but also evolve with time. The men that make the music grow and mature, both as men and as musicians, thought their roots stay the same. We decided to do things a bit differently this time. This is the way we wanted to tell this story. It's an ode to an area, a hymn to the collective musical mind, a tale of a quarter century's worth of inspiration.

A music video for the band's previous single “Flammen fra Nord”, can be viewed below:

Til Klovers Takt is an album that stands on the shoulders of everything that came before it in Kampfar's catalogue. It draws inspiration from the first song written 28 years ago as much as it leans on any other period in the band's past.

The result is a finely tuned album where each piece has its own voice and its own atmosphere, where nothing is accidental and where the band, having taken control of all aspects of the recording process, were able to create exactly the album they set out to release.