KANSAS - "The Odds Were Definitely Against Us"

Tenacity and absence of fear helped Kansas torpedo to rock n' roll stardom. Listen as they share the lessons they've learned, and when they stood up for their name, on The Big Interview with Dan Rather, courtesy of AXS TV.

The concerts Kansas was scheduled to perform on August 19 in Canandaigua, NY and August 20 in Bethel, NY will not be taking place. This is due to unforeseen circumstances and a COVID illness within the Lynyrd Skynyrd band.

The concert in Canandaigua, NY has been cancelled and will not be rescheduled at this time.

Lynyrd Skynyrd will be performing in Bethel, NY on September 19. However, due to prior commitments Kansas is unable to perform that day. Lynyrd Skynyrd will announce a new support artist for that show, soon.

Please reach out to your point of purchase location for ticket refunds.

Kansas' next scheduled concerts are September 10 in Gethsemane, KY and September 11 in West Lafayette, IN. More Kansas tour dates can be found here.