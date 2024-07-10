KAOSIS And MICHAEL ANGELO BATIO Team Up On New Track "Arrival Of The Fittest"; Music Video

Kaosis and Michael Angelo Batio combine forces on the nu-prog track, "Arrival Of The Fittest".

Michael Angelo Batio takes a break from touring with Manowar to hit the studio with Kaosis. Batio breaks out his custom double-neck Sawtooth guitar for the appearance.

Michael Angelo Batio is widely recognized as the defining figure of modern heavy metal shredding. He has influenced everyone from Herman Li of DragonForce to Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine. The fact his industry nickname is "Shredgod" validates his importance to metal guitarists globally.

“The instrumental interlude in "Arrival Of The Fittest" called for wizardry. Shredgod built off the mystique of the section with a tasteful flex of his unique and innovative performance techniques.” - Xen, Kaosis vocalist and producer.

According to Modus, Kaosis percussion, the track is about “Being comfortable with leaving negative influences and factors behind in order to grow."

"Arrival Of The Fittest" is the last single on the new Kaosis record, We Are The Future, and it is their most openly prog driven.

Available on all platforms courtesy of Blood Blast Distribution and Rail Records. Watch the video below: