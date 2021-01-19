KARDASHEV Signs Worldwide Deal With Metal Blade Records; Label Debut Expected In 2022

Metal Blade Records welcomes Kardashev to its worldwide roster.

A self-described "deathgaze" group, Kardashev is for fans of The Contortionist, Rivers Of Nihil, Devin Townsend, Alcest - among others. Their mission statement could be described as: "Attempting to create the most beautiful, heavy music through themes of love, loss and altruism in the metal spectrum."

Much of the band's lyrical content - found on their numerous EPs, singles, plus debut album (2015's Peripety) - is written about science, space and the human condition.

Kardashev comments: "We couldn't be more excited and grateful to be working with Metal Blade. They're the industry leader and life-long dream partnership for us as we've always looked up to their artists for innovation, direction, and image. Now, we get to be who we looked up to when we were young."

After releasing their latest EP, The Baring Of Shadows, last year, Kardashev has been hard at work writing their sophomore album - and Metal Blade Records debut - set to be released in 2022. Stay tuned for more Kardashev news coming soon.

(Photo - Zach Beam)