KARKAOS / KITTIE Vocalist MORGAN LANDER Guests On New WE ARE PIGS Single "MOOT"; Official Video Streaming

Karkaos / Kittie vocalist Morgan Lander is featured as a guest vocalist on the new We Are PIGS single, "MOOT". Check out the official video below.

We Are PIGS is an alternative trap / nu-metal hybrid with brutal riffs, brazen screams and ethereal melodies created by South African born producer, songwriter and artist Esjay Jones. As a producer, she recently worked on five songs for the enhanced recordings of Chester Bennington's pre-Linkin Park band, Grey Daze. Jones officially launched We Are PIGS in 2020 with a cover the Slipknot hit "Duality". She followe up with followed up with the original single, "Pulse Queen".

In October 2020, Lander performed a lockdown cover of the Prong classic "Snap Your Fingers, Snap Your Neck" with Jeff Phillips (guitar, bass) and Michael Sage (drums / samples). The track was mixed and mastered by Doug Fury at Fortissimo Sound. It is available via Spotify and Apple Music via the links below.

The song is taken from Prong's 1994 album, Cleansing.