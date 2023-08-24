KARPATHIAN RELICT Release Video For "The Masochist"

Karpathian Relict was formed as Orthodox in 2006 by Bogdan Lewicki and Andrzej Czujko. Under that name, Forever Not Yet was recorded in 2009 - and later released in early 2011. After two years of stagnation, where Bogdan and Andrzej moved to Poland – Orthodox was reformed in 2013 as Karpathian Relict with Patryk Olbert (bass) and Adrian Mięsowicz (vocals). Later, they released Beyond The Over (2017) and re-released Forever Not Yet (2018). In the next few years - their journey continued - creating new music, and playing with several amazing musicians – to finally settle down with Bartek Oleniacz as guitarist, and later on with Mateusz Baczek on bass.

Currently, the band is preparing to issue a new studio album titled, Never Be After. This third album by Karpathian Relict will be released on September 9, 2023 via MusikÖ_Eye and Metal Exhumator on Digital and CD formats. Pre-orders can be placed here.

Never Be After will contain eight tracks in which the mainstream is Karpathian Relcit's preferred style of death metal. The song "The Moth" features a guest appearance from violinist Eliza Kuźnik (KSU). The video for the song "The Masochist" just appeared online.

"There will be admixtures of technical death metal and progressive music," comments Karpathian Relict. "In a few places, there will also be instrumental interludes on instruments not often found in extreme music, but we will not reveal the exact details. We hope that the listeners will also share our excitement, and together we will make it to the publication of all tracks."

"The new album is a reflection of what we like to listen to ourselves, and since each of us has completely different tastes, we tried to combine it in some way. We hope that the new album will give listeners a lot of fun discovering what is recorded on it, and will make them want to come back to it again and again and again; and each time it will be a new experience in communing with our music and new discoveries."

Tracklisting:

"The Moth"

"Bury In The Past"

"Closed Book"

"Silent Water Pt. I"

"Silent Waters Pt. II"

"Жach"

"My Anthem"

"The Masochist"

(Band photography by Karol "Panku" Pankiewicz)