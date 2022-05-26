KATAKLYSM / EX DEO Mastermind MAURIZIO IACONO's INVICTUS Premier "Exiled" Music Video

Invictus, the new solo project from Maurizio Iacono, has released a video for "Exiled". The stand-alone single serves as the first taste of what’s to come from the band’s as-yet-untitled forthcoming new full-length, set for release later this year via MNRK Heavy.

Well-respected as the singer of Kataklysm and Ex Deo, head of Hard Impact Artist Management, founder of Distortion Music Group, and co-owner of hard-and-heavy booking agency Continental Touring, Iacono delivers dynamic new layers of heaviness and melody with his latest creative vehicle.

A Latin epithet for various Roman deities, “Invictus” translates to “unconquered” or “invincible,” a theme present throughout Iacono’s latest output. “I’ve explored many facets of the music business, from performing, writing, and producing to managing,” he explains. “But I’d never explored that deep down energy inside my thoughts which drives me to compete and, in many ways, survive everything thrown at me.”

Notes Iacono of “Exiled,” “‘Exiled’ deals with feeling completely disconnected with your surroundings and society in general, where nothing is logical to your understanding of life and in return standing your ground for what is real to you and makes sense to your life and survival. The song is personal to me on more than one level, but people can interpret this how it fits best their own world, it has an open concept.“

The "Exiled” video was directed by David Brodsky (Cannibal Corpse, Goatwhore, Clutch), and can be viewed below:

Iacono stands among the most prolific and hardest working soldiers of the metal underground. With Invictus, the frontman tackles a new personal quest exploring a deeper and more personal outlook on his upbringing and the struggles within and around him. Iacono executes his vision alongside longtime collaborator J-F Dagenais (guitarist for Kataklysm and Ex Deo), producer/main songwriter Chris Clancy (Mutiny Within), and powerhouse drummer Jeramie Kling (Venom Inc., Inhuman Condition). Stand by for further details on Invictus to be revealed in the months to come.

(Photo - Suzzy Iacono)