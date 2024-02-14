KATAKLYSM - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise Show Streaming
February 14, 2024, 40 minutes ago
The 2024 edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal festival sailed January 29 to February 2 from Miami, Florida to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and back, on board the luxury passenger vessel Freedom Of The Seas.
Fan-filmed video of Canadian hyperblast legends Kataklysm entire pool deck set, courtesy of The Silverdude, can be viewed below.
Setlist:
"The Ambassador of Pain"
"The Resurrected"
"As I Slither"
"For All Our Sins"
"The Night They Returned"
"Serenity in Fire"
"Blood on the Swans"
"10 Seconds From the End"
"The Tragedy I Preach"
"Under the Bleeding Sun"
"Goliath"
"Narcissist"
"Bringer of Vengeance"