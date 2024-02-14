KATAKLYSM - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise Show Streaming

The 2024 edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal festival sailed January 29 to February 2 from Miami, Florida to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and back, on board the luxury passenger vessel Freedom Of The Seas.

Fan-filmed video of Canadian hyperblast legends Kataklysm entire pool deck set, courtesy of The Silverdude, can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"The Ambassador of Pain"

"The Resurrected"

"As I Slither"

"For All Our Sins"

"The Night They Returned"

"Serenity in Fire"

"Blood on the Swans"

"10 Seconds From the End"

"The Tragedy I Preach"

"Under the Bleeding Sun"

"Goliath"

"Narcissist"

"Bringer of Vengeance"