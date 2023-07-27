KATAKLYSM, MARTYR And Others Confirmed For Trois-Rivières MetalFest 2023; Full Details Revealed

Since 2001, Trois-Rivières MetalFest has been bringing metal music fanatics from across Quebec and abroad together for one of the province's most extreme mosh pits. Presenting past headliners such as Cannibal Corpse, Napalm Death, Annihilator, Voivod, Despised Icon, and many others to name a few, Trois-Rivières MetalFest has continued to evolve and is celebrating its 16th edition this coming November 10 and 11 at Amphithéâtre Cogeco.

Today, the festival unveils its first batch of bands with Martyr headlining and performing an exclusive set of their WarpZone album on Friday night, and festival closer Kataklysm (pictured at top) promoting their new album Goliath on Saturday.

Also adding to the lineup are some of Quebec's favourite heavy hitters, Barf, DBC, Nova Spei, Sarkasm, Vantablack Warship, Burning The Oppressor, and Spirit of Rebellion. More bands will be announced to the 2023 lineup in the coming weeks.

Tickets are available here, with more info here.

November 10 lineup: Martyr, Barf, DBC, Nova Spei, Sarkasm, Vantablack Warship.

November 11 lineup: Kataklysm, Burning The Oppressor, Spirit of Rebellion.

Trois-Rivières Metalfest was originally founded by Jean-François Houle, Samuel Landry, and Annie Richard. For 2023, the team is now experiencing a second wind with the addition of new blood. Its new committee, now made up of Jean-François Houle, David Steines, Dany Soucy, and Nicolas Dumais, has set itself the task of ensuring the sustainability of the festival for many years to come! Once again this year, the Trois-Rivières Metalfest will do everything possible to prove that its festival still has its place among the biggest events in the province.