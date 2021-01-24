KATAKLYSM Unveil Two New Hot Sauces

"You know when it comes to hot sauces, no one got this game down better than Kataklysm," says vocalist Maurizio Iacono.

"We are proud to introduce two new additions as promised!"

- Focused To Destroy You registers an over 1 000 000 scoville score, is made with smokey trinidad scorpion peppers, features an amazing taste, and has an instant bite of heat

- The Killshot is full of tangy and spicy aged Jalapeno peppers, and tastes delicious on everything

Limited quantities are available now exclusively at this location.