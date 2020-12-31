KATANA CARTEL Pay Tribute To DIMEBAG DARRELL With New Track "Dime A Dozen"; Cinematic Lyric Video Streaming

Melbourne, Australia-based melodic/thrash heavyweights, Katana Cartel, have unleashed their newest track, "Dime A Dozen", in honour of the late great "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott of Pantera and Damageplan fame.

Jam-packed with soaring vocals, crushing riffs and powerful rhythms, "Dime A Dozen" is the perfect soundtrack to wrap up 2020 in pure heavy style.

The five-piece are also gearing up for the release of their to-be-announced sophomore full-length album, set to be released in 2021. Stay tuned.