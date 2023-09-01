KATATONIA – Dance Of December Souls To Be Reissued On Pink Vinyl To Commemorate 30th Anniversary

Peaceville Records is celebrating 30 years of Dance Of December Souls from Katatonia with a limited pink marble-effect vinyl.

Dance Of December Souls was recorded at Unisound Studios, April 1993 and released later that same year. Engineering and mixing was handled by Dan Swanö (Opeth, Marduk, Dissection). This early incarnation of Katatonia contained a more doom/black metal approach, whilst always keeping the trademark sorrowful & hypnotic guitar melodies which are still evident today.

The album exudes an atmosphere of utter melancholy, accentuated by the growled, despairing vocals of Jonas. Katatonia quickly became part of the leaders of the gothic doom movement alongside top UK acts Paradise Lost, My Dying Bride and Anathema, before branching out into metallic prog/rock greatness.

This LP edition of Dance Of December Souls is presented on limited edition pink marble-effect vinyl marking the 30th anniversary of the release, in a single sleeve including the original cover artwork. Order at burningshed.com.

Tracklisting:

Side A

“Seven Dreaming Souls”

“Gateways Of Bereavement”

“In Silence Enshrined”

“Without God”

“Elohim Meth”

Side B

“Velvet Thorns (Of Drynwhyl)”

“Tomb Of Insomnia”

“Dancing December”