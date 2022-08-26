KATATONIA – Peaceville Records To Release 10th Anniversary Edition Of Dead End Kings

Peaceville Records will reissue Katatonia’s Dead End Kings on November 11. New editions on both CD/DVD & LP of Dead End Kings will celebrate 10 years since the release of the critically acclaimed 2012 classic from the Swedish masters of dark & progressive rock / metal. Find preorders here.

Katatonia formed in Sweden in 1991 by Anders Nyström and Jonas Renkse. Their debut album, Dance of December Souls, was released in 1993, gaining the band recognition for their eclectic brand of gothic doom/death metal, joining acts such as Paradise Lost and My Dying Bride as one of the genre's defining bands. On future albums, a newer, sleeker Katatonia sound came to the fore, starting with a streamlined and structured collection of melodic dark rock songs that became third album Discouraged Ones. This was to be the main evolution point for modern day Katatonia, where the band stand at the pinnacle of the dark and progressive rock genre. A continuation of 2009’s inspired and acclaimed Night Is The New Day, as well as a leap forward into the unknown, Dead End Kings saw the quintet conjure yet another milestone in audial melancholy and angst.

“Looking back on Dead End Kings 10 years after its release brings memories of busy and good times. We were eager to keep the momentum that we had built around Night Is The New Day and I remember we finished off the mastering just in time (I think it was actually the same day!) for the press listening session we had in London. Some songs on the album turned out to be Katatonia evergreens that we keep in our live setlists to this day. I also must mention the cover art (and interior as well) that is probably our most ambitious. Took a long time to finish but the result is a classic. Happy 10 years to DEK!” - Jonas Renkse

Dead End Kings was recorded at Ghost Ward Studios and The City Of Glass. Anders Nyström and Jonas Renkse took care of the album production themselves, while David Castillo, well known for his previous alliances with Katatonia, as well as Opeth and Bloodbath, was the man behind the album.

The album saw the recording debut of guitarist Per Eriksson for the band, together with the new bassist Niklas Sandin. Additionally, Frank Default joined once more on sampling and atmospherics duties, while there is a very special guest appearance by Norwegian vocalist Silje Wergeland of Dutch legends The Gathering/ex-Octavia Sperati. The stunning artwork was supplied, once again, by long-time visual collaborator Travis Smith.

“This 9th album of ours also spawned its sister album Dethroned & Uncrowned and together they showed the entire palette of musical contradictions, successfully achieved from one and the same album. I believe we’ve visited every song on this album at different live appearances through the years, but we’re yet to play it front to back while celebrating it in its entirety. Hopefully, we’ll be able to continue that tradition down the road of this 10th anniversary of DEK, our modern classic." - Anders Nyström

This special tenth anniversary edition of Dead End Kings will be released as a double disc, with the first disc featuring the album plus all of its associated bonus material, and the second a DVD containing the 5.1 audio mix of the album. The package also includes new artwork from artist Travis Smith, with a continuation of the concept from his original work on the album. The LP will be release as a special half speed master for a superior, sharper, more direct and engaging sound.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1 – CD

“The Parting”

“The One Your Are Looking For Is Not Here”

“Hypnone”

“The Racing Heart”

“Buildings”

“Leech”

“Ambitions”

“Undo You”

“Lethean”

“First Prayer”

“Dead Letters”

“Second”

“The Act Of Darkening”

(Photo – Mathias Blom)