KATATONIA Signs Worldwide Record Deal With Napalm Records

Napalm Records has announced the worldwide signing of legendary Swedish masters of melancholy, Katatonia. The band has inked a worldwide record deal with the leading Austrian rock and metal label.

Piercing through the core in 1991 when Katatonia was brought to life by the inimitable Jonas Renkse (now vocalist) and renowned guitarist Anders Nyström, the unit has taken a fascinating journey from their heavy atmospheric extreme metal beginnings in the early 90s underground metal scene to their current status as a unique, free-spirited progressive rock amalgamation that stretches beyond the boundaries of standard music. Each stunning work of Katatonia is tantamount to a cathartic experience - from their seminal debut, the legendary Dance Of December Souls (1993), to their most recent haunting masterpiece, the critically acclaimed City Burials (2020) - the latter marking their most successful release to date (debuting at #6 GER, #5 FI, etc).

The five-piece has never failed in evolving its sound and unique identity into something that is known as one of Sweden's top-notch musical forces today. Stay tuned for more exciting news coming soon.

Katatonia on the signing: "As Katatonia is just about to enter a brand new chapter in its own book of history, we’re passionate the band's journey will continue onward and upward together with our new label Napalm Records.”

Thomas Caser (Napalm Records) about the signing: "Katatonia has been one of the most impactful metal acts, always progressing throughout their career. Teaming up with such an iconic act is a dream of every music fan. We are beyond excited to work with the band and their team!”

Experience Katatonia live in 2022. Find the band's tour itinerary here.

Katatonia are:

Jonas Renske - Vocals

Anders Nyström - Guitars

Roger Öjersson - Guitars

Niklas Sandin - Bass

Daniel Moilanen - Drums

(Photo - Ester Segarra)