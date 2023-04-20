KEEP IT TRUE XXIII Festival - FREE Livestream This Weekend Featuring FIFTH ANGEL, CIRITH UNGOL, VICIOUS RUMORS, GEOFF TATE And More

Germany's premier boutique metal event, Keep It True will make the madness available to all those that couldn't grab tickets to the annual event. The sights and sounds will be available on their YouTube channel this weekend.

Each day, the fun starts at noon. Note that the times are CET (six hours ahead of NYC / Toronto). With ten acts performing each day, Friday's highlights should be Fifth Angel and Cirith Ungol, while Saturday promises a rare chance to see / hear Vulture, Cyclone, and Kate's Acid amd headlining sets from Vicious Rumors and Geoff Tate (playing exclusively early Queensryche material). If you can't watch live, fret not, as the shows are archived on both the YouTube and Facebook sites.

The ambitious promoters have already announced several acts for the April 26 / 27, 2024 edition of KIT, including exclusive sets from Stormwitch, the recently reunited Vengeance, Satan's Host and Hallas, as well as rising North American stars (who have been appearing at domestic festivals, post-pandemic), like Morgul Blade, Greyhawk and Sonja. A warm-up show, the night before, will feature Attacker and Century, among others. Lots more acts to be announced, in the coming months, so stay tuned to their social channels, to stay updated.