KELLY OSBOURNE And SLIPKNOT's SID WILSON Are New Parents - "They're Just So, So Great," Says Grandma SHARON OSBOURNE

Congratulations to Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's daughter, Kelly Osbourne, who has delivered her first child. Kelly and Slipknot's Sid Wilson recently welcomed their son, who has been named Sidney.

Sidney's grandma, Sharon, revealed the news yesterday on her UK programme, The Talk, telling her co-hosts: "[They're] just so, so great. So great. She won't let a picture go out of him. No, and I'm so proud of her."

"When my son lets me, he doesn't let me do it too much because I spoil the kids too much and he has to deal with them when I drop them off!"@MrsSOsbourne opens up about life as a grandparent and says daughter Kelly and grandchild Sidney are doing "so great". pic.twitter.com/B50D246bto — The Talk (@TheTalkUK) January 3, 2023



(Top photo - Kelly Osbourne Instagram)