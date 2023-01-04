KELLY OSBOURNE And SLIPKNOT's SID WILSON Are New Parents - "They're Just So, So Great," Says Grandma SHARON OSBOURNE

January 4, 2023, 18 minutes ago

news kelly osbourne sid wilson slipknot

KELLY OSBOURNE And SLIPKNOT's SID WILSON Are New Parents - "They're Just So, So Great," Says Grandma SHARON OSBOURNE

Congratulations to Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's daughter, Kelly Osbourne, who has delivered her first child. Kelly and Slipknot's Sid Wilson recently welcomed their son, who has been named Sidney.

Sidney's grandma, Sharon, revealed the news yesterday on her UK programme, The Talk, telling her co-hosts: "[They're] just so, so great. So great. She won't let a picture go out of him. No, and I'm so proud of her."


(Top photo - Kelly Osbourne Instagram)

 



