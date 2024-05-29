KERRY KING Is Looking Forward To SLAYER Reunion Shows - "It’ll Be Cool To Get Together With Tom Araya And Spit Some Hate Out At People, But Don’t Get Used To This Being A Yearly Event"

Slayer are set to reunite for for three US dates this year - Chicago's Riot Fest (September 20-22), Louisville's Louder Than Life, and Sacramento's Aftershock (October 10).

Speaking with ClassicRockHistory.com, Kerry King shared his outlook on the upcoming shows, stating: "It's not really much different at all. It’s the same heads, same cabs, same pedals, same guitars. You know, there will be a lot of fire when Slayer plays, and I think, yeah, those shows will just be fun. It’ll be fun to play with Gary Holt for a few gigs; I haven’t seen him in almost five years, so that will be cool. And it’ll be cool to get together with Tom Araya and spit some hate out at people, but don’t get used to this being a yearly event."

Kerry King has released his solo debut album, From Hell I Rise, via Reigning Phoenix Music. Stream / purchase From Hell I Rise here.

From Hell I Rise tracklisting:

"Diablo"

"Where I Reign"

"Residue"

"Idle Hands"

"Trophies Of The Tyrant"

"Crucifixation"

"Tension"

"Everything I Hate About You"

"Toxic"

"Two Fists"

"Rage"

"Shrapnel"

"From Hell I Rise"

"Toxic" video:

"Residue" video:

"Idle Hands" visualizer:

King and band will launch their European tour on June 3. The tour will combine headline shows in the UK, The Netherlands and Germany, and also major festival appearances including Hellfest, Download, Rock Am Ring, Tuska, Graspop, Sweden Rock Festival & more.

Find Kerry King's live itinerary here.

(Photo - Andrew Stuart)